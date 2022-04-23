Analysts Anticipate Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Will Post Earnings of $3.92 Per Share

Analysts expect that Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $3.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ryerson’s earnings. Ryerson posted earnings of $0.26 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,407.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ryerson will report full-year earnings of $10.40 per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ryerson.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.13. Ryerson had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 80.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryerson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other Ryerson news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ryerson during the third quarter worth $6,008,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ryerson during the fourth quarter worth $5,135,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ryerson during the third quarter worth $4,147,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ryerson during the third quarter worth $3,508,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ryerson by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 941,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,522,000 after buying an additional 122,294 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RYI traded down $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.45. 381,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,784. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.55. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $44.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.30%.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

