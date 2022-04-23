Analysts Anticipate The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $782.55 Million

Equities analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) to report $782.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $774.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $793.48 million. Cheesecake Factory reported sales of $627.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cheesecake Factory will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cheesecake Factory.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $776.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAKE shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.36.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,985. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.47. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $31.43 and a 52 week high of $65.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.68.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 8,008 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 996.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 32.5% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,816,789 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,290,000 after purchasing an additional 445,208 shares during the period. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 28.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cheesecake Factory (CAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.