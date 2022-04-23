Analysts Expect Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) to Post $1.73 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the lowest is $1.44. Albemarle reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full year earnings of $6.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $6.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $10.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Albemarle from $280.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.81.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB traded down $6.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $200.64. The company had a trading volume of 875,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,932. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $150.00 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $23.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.66%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

