Analysts Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 63.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.49). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.95 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 126.12% and a negative return on equity of 93.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.44) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVEO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.11. 131,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,470. The firm has a market cap of $176.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.20. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $7.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC, HCC, immunologically cold tumors, and CCA.

