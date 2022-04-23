Analysts Expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.46 Billion

Analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) to announce $2.46 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.42 billion and the highest is $2.50 billion. EMCOR Group reported sales of $2.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full year sales of $10.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $10.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.60 billion to $11.26 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.82%.

EME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upgraded EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCOR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE EME traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.85. 340,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,120. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. EMCOR Group has a 12 month low of $107.79 and a 12 month high of $135.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 1,381 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 291,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,950,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,535 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

