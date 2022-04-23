Analysts Expect KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) to Post -$1.01 EPS

Brokerages forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) will report ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for KalVista Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the highest is ($0.81). KalVista Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.82) to ($3.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.63) to ($2.77). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.01).

Several brokerages have commented on KALV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KalVista Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,407. The firm has a market cap of $334.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.80. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $10.79 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 368.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

