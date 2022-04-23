Analysts Expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $302.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $302.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $286.31 million and the highest is $323.00 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $236.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full-year sales of $1.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Neurocrine Biosciences.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.69). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.58 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NBIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.17.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,708.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,743 shares of company stock worth $3,957,821. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 61,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 18,226 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $93.62. 628,889 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,688. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1-year low of $71.88 and a 1-year high of $108.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.88, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.12.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

