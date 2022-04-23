Analysts Expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) Will Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) to post $1.68 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle Financial Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.62 to $1.72. Pinnacle Financial Partners also posted earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will report full year earnings of $6.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.71 to $7.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $8.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle Financial Partners.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 36.96%. The firm had revenue of $342.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNFP shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $124.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $1,911,763. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,830,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,295,000 after acquiring an additional 454,881 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,107,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,790,000 after acquiring an additional 229,517 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,448 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,442,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,729,000 after acquiring an additional 71,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

PNFP opened at $82.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.12. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12-month low of $81.44 and a 12-month high of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

