Analysts Expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.85 Million

Brokerages predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) will announce $2.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.70 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $7.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 61%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $18.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.80 million to $18.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $110.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.09). Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 87.72% and a negative net margin of 491.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Spero Therapeutics from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $439,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 176,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,663. Insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 122.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 10.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 42.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

SPRO traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.48. The stock had a trading volume of 148,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,823. Spero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $179.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

