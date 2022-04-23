Analysts Expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Will Post Earnings of $1.92 Per Share

Analysts expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for State Street’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.11. State Street posted earnings per share of $1.97 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $10.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.35 to $10.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover State Street.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. State Street had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.29.

Shares of State Street stock traded down $3.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.87. 3,327,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,509,251. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.14. State Street has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

In other State Street news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in State Street by 118.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in State Street by 0.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 4.9% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 14.3% during the first quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 12.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile (Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.