Analysts Expect Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) to Post $0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) will post $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tenneco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $1.04. Tenneco posted earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenneco will report full year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $5.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $6.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenneco.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 0.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tenneco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,339,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,712,000 after purchasing an additional 254,371 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 13,512.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,552,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,446,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,765,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,547,000 after purchasing an additional 155,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. raised its position in shares of Tenneco by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,937,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after purchasing an additional 814,750 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TEN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,689. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02 and a beta of 2.07. Tenneco has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

