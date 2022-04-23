Analysts Expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.37 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) will post sales of $19.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.89 billion and the lowest is $19.17 billion. Procter & Gamble reported sales of $18.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $79.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $79.03 billion to $79.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $82.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $81.48 billion to $83.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Procter & Gamble.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Shares of NYSE PG traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.25. The stock had a trading volume of 9,334,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.47. Procter & Gamble has a twelve month low of $130.29 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $390.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 493,622 shares of company stock valued at $79,418,240 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,231,791,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after buying an additional 3,467,039 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,668,000 after buying an additional 2,370,989 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Procter & Gamble (PG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.