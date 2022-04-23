Analysts Set ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target at $12.46

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.46.

AAVMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. AlphaValue downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €13.60 ($14.62) to €11.20 ($12.04) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from €12.30 ($13.23) to €10.00 ($10.75) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.00 ($15.05) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from €15.00 ($16.13) to €14.00 ($15.05) in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

ABN AMRO Bank stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.40. 36,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,586. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.25. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.