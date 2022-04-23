Analysts Set Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Price Target at $2,700.00

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,700.00.

ASBFY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

OTCMKTS ASBFY traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.95. 12,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,631. Associated British Foods has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $34.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

