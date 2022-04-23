Analysts Set Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Target Price at $3.10

Shares of Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.10.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Banco BPM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. HSBC raised Banco BPM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Banco BPM from €3.80 ($4.09) to €3.10 ($3.33) in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNCZF remained flat at $$3.26 during trading hours on Monday. Banco BPM has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

