Analysts Set Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) PT at $123.75

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.64.

BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Boot Barn by 199.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 779,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,867,000 after acquiring an additional 519,172 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the fourth quarter valued at $53,061,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at $28,827,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 993,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,247,000 after purchasing an additional 287,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Boot Barn by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,655,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,802,000 after purchasing an additional 238,170 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOOT traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.67. 425,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,412. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.92. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $66.58 and a 12 month high of $134.50.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

