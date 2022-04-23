Analysts Set Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) PT at $123.75

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $124.64.
BOOT has been the topic of several research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $138.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.
In other news, insider John Hazen sold 2,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $241,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Watkins acquired 2,500 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, with a total value of $192,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of BOOT traded down $5.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.67. 425,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,412. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.92. Boot Barn has a 12 month low of $66.58 and a 12 month high of $134.50.
Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 35.40%. The business had revenue of $485.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Boot Barn will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Boot Barn Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
