Analysts Set Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Target Price at $97.00

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Celsius by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Celsius by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Celsius by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Celsius by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Celsius by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELH stock traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.46. The company had a trading volume of 812,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,211. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.58 and a beta of 2.01. Celsius has a twelve month low of $39.45 and a twelve month high of $110.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.53.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $104.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

