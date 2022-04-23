Analysts Set F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) PT at $19.10

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.10.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FXLV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE FXLV traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. 513,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,997. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43. F45 Training has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $17.75.

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $61.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F45 Training will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $26,241.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Luke Armstrong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 618,049 shares of company stock worth $7,250,780.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXLV. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $100,164,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $48,851,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $41,612,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $19,984,000. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $31,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

