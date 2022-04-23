Analysts Set F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) PT at $19.10

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.10.
A number of analysts have weighed in on FXLV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NYSE FXLV traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.92. 513,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,997. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43. F45 Training has a one year low of $9.38 and a one year high of $17.75.
In related news, CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $26,241.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Luke Armstrong sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 618,049 shares of company stock worth $7,250,780.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXLV. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $100,164,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $48,851,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $41,612,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $19,984,000. Finally, Grosvenor Holdings L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of F45 Training during the third quarter worth about $31,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.
F45 Training Company Profile (Get Rating)
F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.
