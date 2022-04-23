Analysts Set Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Target Price at C$37.25

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.25.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares raised Saputo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Saputo from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of TSE SAP traded up C$0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$30.76. The company had a trading volume of 568,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.40, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.59. Saputo has a one year low of C$26.21 and a one year high of C$42.42. The firm has a market cap of C$12.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.84.

Saputo ( TSE:SAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.79 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.6100001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Saputo’s dividend payout ratio is 86.59%.

In related news, Senior Officer Carl Colizza bought 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$30.33 per share, with a total value of C$251,739.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,100 shares in the company, valued at C$1,276,893. Also, Director Terry Brockman sold 93,936 shares of Saputo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.21, for a total value of C$2,837,806.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,136,100.10.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

