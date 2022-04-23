Analysts Set Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Price Target at $13.40

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shell Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jonestrading cut Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 76,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 10.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 358,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHLX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,559,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,440. Shell Midstream Partners has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 103.11% and a net margin of 100.00%. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

About Shell Midstream Partners (Get Rating)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

