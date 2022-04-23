Analysts Set W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Price Target at $507.40

Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $507.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on GWW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded down $12.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $499.34. The company had a trading volume of 225,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,269. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $496.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $487.23. The company has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.40. W.W. Grainger has a one year low of $391.16 and a one year high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 24.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.66%.

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total value of $238,446.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,715,955.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total value of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,473,539.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.5% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HNP Capital LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

