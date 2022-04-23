Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $144.73

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.73 ($1.88) and traded as high as GBX 192 ($2.50). Anglo Pacific Group shares last traded at GBX 186.80 ($2.43), with a volume of 683,786 shares traded.

APF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 245 ($3.19) target price on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 180 ($2.34) to GBX 250 ($3.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of £390.79 million and a PE ratio of -101.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 164.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 145.15.

In other Anglo Pacific Group news, insider Patrick Meier sold 28,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.26), for a total value of £48,761.76 ($63,442.31). Also, insider Julian Treger sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 144 ($1.87), for a total value of £1,008,000 ($1,311,475.41). Insiders have sold 755,656 shares of company stock worth $109,434,128 in the last quarter.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile (LON:APF)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty and streaming company. The company has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, coking coal, iron ore, copper, vanadium, uranium, and gold primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe. Anglo Pacific Group plc was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

