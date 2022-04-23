ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Position Lifted by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,617 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,932 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.33% of ANSYS worth $115,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the third quarter worth $138,461,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $77,731,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,031,698 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $417,559,000 after buying an additional 135,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,442,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,533,948,000 after buying an additional 126,443 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 31.2% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 498,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,747,000 after buying an additional 118,676 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS stock traded down $7.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $276.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,876. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.94 and its 200 day moving average is $349.54. The company has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.00 and a 52-week high of $413.89.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.14. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $661.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ANSYS from $437.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded ANSYS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $419.00 to $405.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on ANSYS from $305.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.75.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.58, for a total value of $1,854,074.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS (Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

