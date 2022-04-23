Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target Cut to $71.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $71.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on APO. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.39.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of APO stock opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $52.58 and a 12 month high of $81.07.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.53%.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the third quarter valued at about $27,000.

About Apollo Global Management (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.