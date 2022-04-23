Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLEGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

Apple Hospitality REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $18.00 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.83 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

In other news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,993.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on APLE. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

