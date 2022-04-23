Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 18,542 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.94% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $36,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AIT traded down $3.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.18. The stock had a trading volume of 137,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,207. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.82. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.93 and a 1 year high of $109.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.11% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $867.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

AIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.33.

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $312,764.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 6,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total value of $700,128.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,997,142. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

