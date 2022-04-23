AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.08

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.08 and last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 1336063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.59.

APP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $116.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.06.

Get AppLovin alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.48.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $776.38 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $914,943,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,850,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 32,882.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,190,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,169,000 after buying an additional 1,187,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,226,000 after buying an additional 1,137,300 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AppLovin Company Profile (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.