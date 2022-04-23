AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.08

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.08 and last traded at $43.12, with a volume of 1336063 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.59.
APP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $116.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.06.
The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 588.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.48.
In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,310,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $914,943,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,850,000 after buying an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,011,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 32,882.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,190,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,169,000 after buying an additional 1,187,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,024,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,226,000 after buying an additional 1,137,300 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AppLovin Company Profile (NYSE:APP)
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
