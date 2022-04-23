Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) to announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.85. Aptiv posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $6.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

APTV has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 436,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 921,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,244,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Aptiv by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Aptiv by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 31,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $2.98 on Friday, hitting $106.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,289,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,590. Aptiv has a 52-week low of $94.75 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.64.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

