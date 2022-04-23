Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It commercializes medicines to solve critical health care problems as well as engages on late-stage proprietary product pipeline which focuses on the treatment of diseases of central nervous system. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from $26.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 3.30. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $6.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.78.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Aquestive Therapeutics by 13,532.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 381.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 28,814 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 29.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 47,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

