Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Acquired by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,106,386 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,664 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Archrock worth $105,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AROC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Archrock by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,808,813 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,577,000 after buying an additional 490,578 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Archrock by 0.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,045,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,123,000 after buying an additional 24,129 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Archrock by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,200,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,400,000 after buying an additional 88,048 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Archrock by 4.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,373,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,577,000 after buying an additional 90,475 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Archrock by 95.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,413,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after buying an additional 691,682 shares during the period. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archrock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AROC traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $9.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,121. Archrock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.27 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $195.25 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Archrock’s payout ratio is 305.28%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

