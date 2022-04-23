Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Price Target Increased to $8.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ASC. Fearnley Fonds cut Ardmore Shipping to a hold rating and set a $4.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. UBS Group cut Ardmore Shipping from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ardmore Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ardmore Shipping from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.78.

Shares of NYSE:ASC opened at $5.67 on Friday. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The firm has a market cap of $188.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.04.

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). The business had revenue of $27.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ardmore Shipping will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,695,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,187,000 after buying an additional 514,818 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,853,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 998,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after buying an additional 123,300 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

