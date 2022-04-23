Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) PT Lowered to $92.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ares Management from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $50.46 and a 52 week high of $90.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day moving average of $79.28.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $731.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.09%.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 54,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.41, for a total value of $4,296,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 266,520 shares of company stock worth $21,408,641. 49.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 4.7% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 625,578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,816,000 after acquiring an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,520 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,933 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 575.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

