Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Stake Lifted by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 365,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.33% of Argan worth $14,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Argan by 12.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 713,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,623,000 after purchasing an additional 81,013 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Argan by 7.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Argan by 1,105.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 60,089 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Argan in the third quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Argan by 40.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 51,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

In related news, Director John Ronald Jr. Jeffrey bought 1,000 shares of Argan stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.97 per share, with a total value of $36,970.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,790. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGX. StockNews.com began coverage on Argan in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

AGX stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.85. 102,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,680. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.17. Argan, Inc. has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $53.54. The company has a market cap of $545.97 million, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Argan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

About Argan (Get Rating)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.