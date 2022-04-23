Argon One Day Trading Volume Reaches $46,854.00 (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Argon has a total market cap of $516,347.95 and approximately $46,854.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Argon has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Argon coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Argon Coin Profile

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 73,500,795 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

