Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Sold by Inverness Counsel LLC NY

Inverness Counsel LLC NY reduced its position in shares of Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Arrival were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARVL. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrival by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrival in the third quarter worth $148,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 20.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 3rd quarter worth about $169,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrival alerts:

Separately, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arrival from $20.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Arrival stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.38. Arrival has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $22.93.

Arrival Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrival focuses on the design, assembly, and distribution of commercial electric vehicles (EVs) worldwide. Its portfolio of EVs includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.