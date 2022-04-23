Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS) Shares Down 1.3%

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.77 and last traded at $23.77. 4,609 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.83.

Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF (BATS:YPS – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Arrow Reverse Cap 500 ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

