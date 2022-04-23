ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €960.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($1,032.26) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €685.00 ($736.56) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €900.00 ($967.74) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($838.71) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €845.00 ($908.60) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($752.69) price target on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

