ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 168.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $44,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 164.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.89% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $875.00.

Shares of ASML traded down $12.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $607.61. 1,092,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,405. The stock has a market cap of $248.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $639.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $720.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $558.77 and a twelve month high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. ASML had a net margin of 31.55% and a return on equity of 49.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 19.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASML (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.