ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Declares Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.
OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $13.32 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (Get Rating)
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.
