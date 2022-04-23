Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

AUB traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.10. 382,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,536. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.40 and its 200 day moving average is $37.95. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $32.31 and a one year high of $42.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AUB shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,044,000 after buying an additional 70,685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,620,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,617,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,319,000 after buying an additional 93,408 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $4,787,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

