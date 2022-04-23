Atlas Private Wealth Management Acquires 66 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Chubb were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $236.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.73.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.39, for a total value of $184,155.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CB traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $206.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,579,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,327. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $208.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $155.78 and a 52-week high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

