Atlas Private Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,552,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,382,883,000 after buying an additional 426,296 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after buying an additional 1,041,453 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,726,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,658,000 after buying an additional 738,582 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,884,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,759,000 after buying an additional 132,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after buying an additional 1,834,683 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $2.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,863,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,845. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.73 and a 1 year high of $177.24. The company has a market capitalization of $238.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Argus lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.31.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

