Atlas Private Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,998 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 4.8% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,321. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $51.82. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $54.42.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st.

