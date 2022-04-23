Atlas Private Wealth Management Grows Stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management owned approximately 0.87% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Savior LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 200.5% during the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period.

Get iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:HSCZ traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.06. 9,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,960. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $31.48 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.73.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:HSCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.