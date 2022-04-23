Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $444,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $345.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.93.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $9.90 on Friday, hitting $277.07. The stock had a trading volume of 617,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,480. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $266.94 and a twelve month high of $340.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.65.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.