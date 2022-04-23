Atlas Private Wealth Management Has $819,000 Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Atlas Private Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Diageo were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. FMR LLC increased its position in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,642,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($55.30) to GBX 4,500 ($58.55) in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.33) to GBX 3,200 ($41.63) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($62.45) to GBX 4,700 ($61.15) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.55) to GBX 4,700 ($61.15) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,921.17.

NYSE DEO traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.77. 316,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,427. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $175.46 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.5714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

