Atlas Private Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Unio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unio Capital LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.29.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.76. 1,606,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,583,296. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.10 and a 1 year high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.43%.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

