Atlas Private Wealth Management Purchases 159 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 1.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,140,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,840,000 after purchasing an additional 824,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,494,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,842,000 after acquiring an additional 59,412 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568,960 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,143,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,364,000 after buying an additional 456,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,984,000.

USMV stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.86. 5,878,397 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.84. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

