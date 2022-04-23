Atlas Private Wealth Management Raises Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,673 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in V.F. were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,047,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $360,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in V.F. by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 232,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,166,000 after purchasing an additional 22,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VFC shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. William Blair cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Williams Capital cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.95.

VFC traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $54.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,991,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,277,510. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $51.02 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

