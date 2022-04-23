Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 228 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Atlas Private Wealth Management reduced its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,929 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after acquiring an additional 563,271 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Starbucks by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,918,000 after acquiring an additional 345,492 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Starbucks by 86.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Starbucks by 150.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,721 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.92. 10,308,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,133,034. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $77.78 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $89.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

